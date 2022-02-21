ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Concern grows for local Ukrainian-Americans as tensions mount

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Z2Cg_0eKK32pU00

Dozens gathered outside the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Parma Sunday, showing their support for their families overseas as Ukraine’s future remains in doubt.

It comes as U.S. officials told ABC News that lower-level Russian tactical commanders have been given orders consistent with orders to invade Ukraine.

This news is consistent with statements previously made by President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“Today Ukraine is fighting for a democratic Europe,” Bishop Bohdan Danylo said to parishioners Sunday.

George Jaskiw serves as vice president of the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio.

“We’re at an inflection point,” he said. “What’s at stake is our ability to pursue life, liberty and happiness on a world-based system.

Jaskiw points out the crowd outside was initially here to commemorate the hundred people who died during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

However, they found themselves also standing for solidarity, reflecting on the past, and wondering about the future of their families overseas.

Even at almost 5,000 miles away, experts told News 5 Northeast Ohio is home to anywhere from 30,000-40,000 Ukrainians.

“This was our way of commemorating, letting the world know, thanking people who support us, and being resolute to stop this aggression,” Jaskiw added.

News 5 asked Governor Mike DeWine about Russia's intent to invade Ukraine on Saturday during NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

“This is just a tragedy,” DeWine said. We have to make sure [Russia] understands they’re going to pay a very significant penalty if they do this.”

More than 30 years after Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union, members of this Northeast Ohio community say they’ll continue to support Ukraine in any way they can.

“This is really ominous, threatening and yet we’ve seen this before,” Andy Fednysky with the Ukrainian Museum-Archives said. “Ukraine has a 2,000-year history and we want it to continue in a positive way.”

RELATED: Ukraine appeals for a cease-fire, intelligence reportedly suggests Russia will invade

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian Americans#Abc News#Russian#Defense#News 5 Northeast Ohio#Ukrainians#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy