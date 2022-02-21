ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Several rounds of snow this week for Colorado: timing, totals & local impacts

By Valerie Mills
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKcWd_0eKK304200

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cold air is lurking north of Colorado and will bring a blast of Arctic air to southern Colorado. Warm weather will quickly transition to frigid, wintry weather as an active pattern builds early in the week. High temperatures will drop by around 50 degrees by Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067X3H_0eKK304200

After a mild start to Monday, the first of several systems will start to impact the region. We’ll have more clouds in place and winds increase as a cold front moves across the area.

By Monday night, the front swings through and cold air surges in quickly. Snow showers will start to develop over the Palmer Divide north to Denver, with snow becoming heavier into the mountains. Overnight and into early Tuesday, scattered snow showers increase along I-25.

We won’t wake up to accumulations, but the Tuesday morning commute is when impacts start for the Front Range and most of I-25. Ongoing snow showers will cause lower visibility and with very cold temperatures already in place, snow will start to stick. Scattered snow continues through Tuesday and Tuesday night. This is going to be a big mountain storm with 1 to 2 feet of snow, even higher totals in the San Juan mountains!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSBrI_0eKK304200

There will be a pretty sharp gradient in where snow cuts off, so areas just east of the Interstate see significantly less snow compared to the Front Range and I-25. The far eastern plains won’t get much snow. It will be an airy snow so it won’t take much to accumulate.

Another wave will reinforce snow chances and frigid air on Wednesday. Snow totals will stack up more with scattered showers through the day. Snow will favor the same areas as the first wave, with highest impacts along I-25 and into higher terrain areas. The Front Range will deal with snow most of the day, with pockets of heavier snow at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3qfQ_0eKK304200
Additional snow will accumulate into Thursday morning. Stay with us for the latest updates on totals.

Thursday morning will be another tough commute behind the fresh overnight snow, adding to the first round of accumulations. By mid-late morning, most of the snow will be tapering down for southern Colorado. Snow will linger over the mountains through the afternoon before clearing late Thursday.

In addition to the snow, Arctic air will bring a stretch of frigid temperatures. Morning lows will be sub-zero in many spots with temperatures only topping out in the teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieZ89_0eKK304200

Wind chill will make it feel blustery, especially Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week before we slowly thaw out to end the week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YI0A_0eKK304200
KXRM

WATCH: Mountain Lion spotted in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released a video of a mountain lion stalking through a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. CPW says the footage was taken Tuesday night in a neighborhood near hospitals & shopping malls. They added it’s why CPW urges people to keep pets indoors at night and on leashes […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Garden of the Gods celebrates its most famous residents

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some of the largest and strongest sheep in the world call Southern Colorado home. The rampart range herd hangs out in some of the canyons around Colorado Springs and the Garden of the Gods. On Saturday, the city park celebrated the historic herd with its 17th annual Bighorn Day. Educational and fun […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXRM

Firefighters respond to housefire in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood were abruptly awakened Thursday night when a fire began inside a nearby home. Just before 10 p.m., Colorado Springs firefighters responded to 6260 Canyon Crest Loop. Videos and pictures show smoke pouring out of a window above the house’s garage and from the back of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

