Amanda Tuohy made three 3-pointers on the way to 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Boonton to a victory at home over Vernon, 46-25. Elaiana Lagalla scored 12 points to go along with two assists and three steals while Amaya Campbell tallied seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for Boonton (13-10), which led by 10 at halftime before pulling away by outscoring Vernon 14-4 in the third quarter.

BOONTON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO