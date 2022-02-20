Late Kick Blitz: Brian Kelly's success will follow him to LSU

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback…for now. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter. He did go on to say that the team will be adding a couple more quarterbacks before...
Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
News broke earlier on Monday that Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke was deciding to step down from his duties. Later, both Luke and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released statements on the decision, citing spending time with family as the primary reason for the unexpected announcement. “Today, after much...
On Sunday morning, the mother of West Virginia quarterback commit Raheim Jeter, Latresha Hughes, took to Facebook and posted an update saying that her son was shot during a "road rage incident." "[Good morning good morning]!! Some may know, some may not my son Raheim Jeter was invovled in a...
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
Deion Sanders has been the head coach at Jackson State for two seasons and has taken great pride in shining light on HBCU programs. With a new docuseries about his team coming out, Sanders spoke to Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America’ about the work he’s been doing with the program.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there will be no suspension for Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following Sunday’s incident. He and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during the handshake line before tensions grew and the two teams began to push and shove. However, Gard will be facing a $10,000 fine.
A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
The NCAA Tournament is getting closer and closer as March Madness is just around the corner. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed its top-16 seeds, at the moment, Saturday and the picture of the best teams in college basketball is a bit clearer. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish also named his latest "Top 25 And 1" rankings Sunday.
Georgia is officially looking for a new offensive line coach. Georgia announced Monday afternoon that Matt Luke is stepping down after two seasons as the Bulldogs' associate head coach/offensive line coach in order to spend more time with his family. Dawgs247 announced his impending resignation earlier Monday afternoon. “Today, after...
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is constantly churning forward in his quest for football championships, so the seventh-year Georgia head coach doesn’t often take time to reflect. Indeed, the day after the championship game in Indianapolis last month, Smart focused more on the future of UGA football and the intense recruiting and program management challenges rather than provide a look back.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
"That's what escalated it. I will not expand on it, I just shared with you the story," Howard said over the weekend. "It was uncalled for when we were talking and at that point, I thought it was time to protect myself. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos,...
Comments / 0