A Grand Theft Auto leaker has shared a new GTA 6 leak, which, if accurate, reveals the first radio music in the game. Further, and again, if accurate, it signals that Rockstar Games is sparing no expense with GTA 6, not even when it comes to the songs that play on the in-game radio. And this wouldn't be surprising. Over the last few years, Rockstar Games has worked intensively with Dr. Dre, while GTA 5 had artists like Kendrick Lamar. That said, if previous leaks that the game is set in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, are accurate, the new songs don't indicate as much.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO