Colleges urged to end legacy boost

By COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

America’s elite colleges are facing growing calls to end the decades-old tradition of giving an admissions boost to the children of alumni — a practice that critics say is rooted in racism and bestows an unfair advantage to students who need it least. Fueled by the national...

Press Democrat

Local advocates urge students to apply for college financial aid

Fast facts about FAFSA and the California DREAM Act Application The Federal Application for Federal Student Aid is the application for federal grants, work-study, and loans. Students who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or other qualifying nonresidents are eligible to use it. The California DREAM Act allows undocumented students, DACA recipients (valid or expired), U-Visa holders and students under Temporary Protected Status to access certain other types of financial aid. Students should only complete one of the applications (not both), according to the citizenship requirements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn't racist

A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him after he pushed back against the idea that music theory is a function of White supremacy. The lawsuit, first reported by Campus Reform, claims that the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of professor Timothy Jackson were violated by the school when they removed him from the academic journal he co-founded after he published several articles that students and faculty deemed "racist."
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

College professor sues university and fights back against cancel culture

Greg Manco is fighting back against the totalitarians of left-wing academia. Manco, who was fired from Saint Joseph’s University last year over tweets arguing against reparations, filed a federal lawsuit against the college alleging discrimination against him on the basis of race and defamation, among other charges. Manco was...
COLLEGES
Washington Times

Author sees Marxist origins in Black Lives Matter movement

Mike Gonzalez has a message to share about the Marxist origins of Black Lives Matter, but thinks the media doesn’t want to hear it. The author of “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution” says the Black Lives Matter political organization — as distinct from the slogan and people who adopt it — arose from critical race theory, itself an outgrowth of Marxist legal theories that influenced U.S. law schools from the 1970s to 1990s. Still, he says, the mainstream press outlets refuse to call it “Marxist” in news reports.
SOCIETY
NPR

A damaging love affair with the U.S. ends in heartbreak in 'Black American Refugee'

In her engaging memoir, Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream, Tiffanie Drayton tells the story of coming to the United States as an immigrant child. Driven to succeed in her new homeland, the author ultimately discovers that no level of accomplishment would enable her to shake the burden of Blackness in this nation.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Bridging the Gap Between Blacks and Jews in America

Georgetown University professors Terrence Johnson and Jacques Berlinerblau co-teach a course that explores the long and complex relation between African Americans and Jewish Americans. Their years of research and teaching together resulted in the book Blacks and Jews in America: An Invitation to Dialogue (Georgetown University Press). The work, which features long-form essays and numerous pieces in which the scholars interview one another, probes a variety of hot-button issues. These include Jewish racism, Black anti-semitism, Afro Judaism, the Black/Jewish Civil Rights Alliance of the 1960s, and the strains placed on these communities by the resurgence of White Christian Nationalism. All of these topics have been especially relevant in the past few weeks as voting rights in the United States come under assault and controversy engulfs ABC’s The View and its co-host Whoopi Goldberg. The following is an excerpt from their work which was released this week.
SOCIETY
WBUR

Mental health in the pandemic and weighing legacy in college admissions

One in three Massachusetts adults reported needing behavioral healthcare for themselves or a close relative in the first year of the pandemic, according to a new survey commissioned by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation. Dr. Carlos Cappas, Chief Behavioral Health Officer at Lynn Community Health Center joins us to discuss the survey’s findings and his observations on the ground during the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Ending legacy admissions will not address the problem of financial need

The proposed legislation that ties federal financial aid to ending alumni preferences in college admissions is misguided (“Bill would ban legacy preferences for university admissions,” Nation, Feb. 3). The likely result would be a redistribution of higher-income students among selective colleges, not increased access for low-income, first-generation students.
COLLEGES
Washington Post

A new bill in Congress would end ‘legacy’ college preferences. Here’s why that matters.

This month, two members of Congress — Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) — introduced the Fair College Admissions for Students Act, a bill that would end legacy admissions at colleges and universities nationwide. Legacy admissions are formal and informal practices where schools give additional consideration to college applicants with a parent or other ancestor who’s an alumnus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

Aligning forces could give early college big boost

On the same day that a coalition launched behind the goal of boosting enrollment in early college programs from 4,500 to 45,000 in five years, the chair of the state's K-12 education board also touted outcomes of early college.
BOSTON, MA
KVIA

Resistance and revolts: 5 significant uprisings by enslaved people in US history

Resistance and revolts: 5 significant uprisings by enslaved people in US history. The framing of slavery in American history textbooks long conveyed enslaved people as individuals in passive acquiescence of their stations in life, or worse: claiming enslaved people were sad when slavery in the U.S. ended. Even today, central aspects of American slavery are not being taught in middle and high school, according to a 2018 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, with many of these dated, offensive stereotypes still perpetuated. In fact, enslaved people planned and carried out hundreds of uprisings while slavery was legal—not to mention performing countless everyday acts of resistance and rebellion.
PROTESTS

