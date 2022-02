Two Northlake police officers are recovering after an 18-wheeler crashed into their vehicles along an icy stretch of Interstate 35W near Texas Motor Speedway. Northlake police chief Robert Crawford confirmed Thursday, officers Matthew Koeper and Thomas Martinez are both in stable condition following the crash. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. along southbound I-35W between Dale Earnhardt Way and Texas 114, in southern Denton County. Officer Koeper and Officer Martinez were responding to an unrelated and earlier crash when they were hit by an oncoming semi-tractor trailer, Chief Crawford said.

NORTHLAKE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO