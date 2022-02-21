ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Winter On The Way

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than getting a taste of summer in winter, we are...

KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Winter storm, ice headed our way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
TULSA, OK
1077 WRKR

Rain, Wind, Ice then Snow: West Michigan Winter Storm on the Way

A variety of winter weather will affect several areas in West Michigan from Wednesday through early Friday morning. Several weather alerts have been issued for counties in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Weather
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Goodbye warmth, hello taste of winter

(WOWK) — After two days with high temperatures near 70 degrees, changes in the weather pattern will drop high temperatures back below normal for the weekend and into early next week. Once the Tuesday night rain concludes, the next significant round of rain will move into temperatures on Thursday morning that will be close to […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Cold Start to the Weekend Following Winter Storm

Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though the cold remains after a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday as blowing snow could potentially make for dangerous travel conditions. Snow intensity and associated impacts will decrease as the morning hours near, but the cold temperatures will remain, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible through the first half of the day. Some snow covered and icy roads are possible during the morning. Take it slow when you are heading out. Temperatures begin the day in the single digits, rising up into the middle 20s through afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear through the early evening. High of 24.
SOUTH BEND, IN
KFOR

Winter Storm brings sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Here’s the latest ice accumulation forecast.

Here’s the latest on freezing rain (Ice) accumulation thru Thursday morning. Heaviest ice accumulations likely in eastern OK with amounts possibly 1/2″ or greater with power outages. In central OK more sleet and less ice so ice amounts more like a glaze tonight into Thu AM. However, that’s falling on top of the significant sleet accumulations from Wed AM. The combination of sleet accumulation and then a glaze of ice means very slick and hazardous travel across all of central OK #okwx.
OKLAHOMA STATE

