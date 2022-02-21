Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Winter On The Way

Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though the cold remains after a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday as blowing snow could potentially make for dangerous travel conditions. Snow intensity and associated impacts will decrease as the morning hours near, but the cold temperatures will remain, according to the National Weather Service.

