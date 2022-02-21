Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Winter On The Way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
DETROIT – This highly impactful winter storm is playing out exactly as expected thus far. Heavy rain fell overnight, and we now have Flood Warnings in effect for the Black River and surrounding tributaries in St. Clair County, and the Rouge River at Detroit. After the expected lull late...
A SEVERE winter storm is hitting the United States this week as residents prepare for bitter cold temperatures, snow, hail and possible tornadoes. The East Coast was hit with a strange weather pattern last weekend after recording high temperatures on Saturday only to get a half-foot of snow on Sunday.
A variety of winter weather will affect several areas in West Michigan from Wednesday through early Friday morning. Several weather alerts have been issued for counties in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to continue on Staten Island, forecasts show, but there still remains a chance that a wintry mix hits the borough later this week. President’s Day will have a high near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, before clouds increase...
(WOWK) — After two days with high temperatures near 70 degrees, changes in the weather pattern will drop high temperatures back below normal for the weekend and into early next week. Once the Tuesday night rain concludes, the next significant round of rain will move into temperatures on Thursday morning that will be close to […]
Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though the cold remains after a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday as blowing snow could potentially make for dangerous travel conditions. Snow intensity and associated impacts will decrease as the morning hours near, but the cold temperatures will remain, according to the National Weather Service.
-- The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches with 4 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast for northern parts of the state Thursday into Friday while icy conditions could create slippery roads across nearly the entire Garden State. The winter storm watch runs from 7 p.m....
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible through the first half of the day. Some snow covered and icy roads are possible during the morning. Take it slow when you are heading out. Temperatures begin the day in the single digits, rising up into the middle 20s through afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear through the early evening. High of 24.
Area roads are slushy and so are some of the sidewalks so avoid wearing your "nice" shoes if you're heading out this evening. Temperatures are expected to cool to below freezing by the late evening hours so watch for icy patches as we approach the midnight hour.
It looks like another blast of wintry weather is headed for northeast Missouri and western Illinois. The National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Watches for most of the area from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with just about every form of nasty precipitation set to make travel tough. Officially,...
Here’s the latest on freezing rain (Ice) accumulation thru Thursday morning. Heaviest ice accumulations likely in eastern OK with amounts possibly 1/2″ or greater with power outages. In central OK more sleet and less ice so ice amounts more like a glaze tonight into Thu AM. However, that’s falling on top of the significant sleet accumulations from Wed AM. The combination of sleet accumulation and then a glaze of ice means very slick and hazardous travel across all of central OK #okwx.
A brutal winter storm is threatening tens of millions of Americans, forecast to bring "multiple hazards" as it sweeps across the eastern half of the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The system is now covering thousands of miles in the middle of the country. A "quick burst"...
