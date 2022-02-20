ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Aloin inhibits lactate-induced proliferation and migration of gastric cancer cells by downregulating HMGB1 expression.

[Aloin inhibits lactate-induced proliferation and migration of gastric cancer cells by downregulating HMGB1 expression]. OBJECTIVE: To assess the inhibitory effects of aloin on lactate-induced gastric proliferation and migration of cancer cells and explore the underlying molecular mechanism. METHODS: Gastric cancer BGC-823 cells were treated with aloin, lactate or the...

