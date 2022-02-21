Storm Team 11: Mostly clear and cool overnight – Very mild Presidents Day with showers moving in late

25 WEATHER FORECAST — The wind is howling across the area, and this will continue through Thursday. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Temperatures will stay mild Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will make it into the low 70s. There could be a few showers around, especially along and east of I-35. Slightly better rain and storm chances will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Right now it appears the main dynamics with our storm system will pass north of our area. That means the best potential for severe weather will be up in the DFW area and on into southern Oklahoma. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds looks possible here, but most of the activity Wednesday night will be below severe limits. Lows will fall into the low 50s Thursday morning.

