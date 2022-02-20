Boys basketball playoffs begin in SE Texas
The boys basketball playoffs get started in Southeast Texas this week, with five games on Monday before most schools begin the postseason on Tuesday.
Hardin-Jefferson, West Orange-Stark, Silsbee, Deweyville, Burkeville and Sabine Pass all hit the court Monday in the UIL’s bi-district round.
Then on Tuesday, Beaumont United begins it’s repeat tour through the Class 5A bracket as the Timberwolves try to win another state title. Coach David Green’s team has been preparing all season with another long playoff run in mind.
Now that the postseason has arrived, the Timberwolves’ goals haven’t changed.
“Our players know the goals of this team because we’ve been there before,” Green said.
Before United gets going on Tuesday against Texas City, a local vs. local game will highlight Monday’s action.
Hardin-Jefferson and West Orange-Stark will meet in Beaumont, with the Hawks entering as the No. 1 seed out of District 21-4A. During the regular season, Hardin-Jefferson used a 12-0 league record to secure its first undefeated district championship since 2006.
This season has been about balance offensively, according to head coach Clay Davis. He doesn’t necessarily have a go-to scorer, but feels confident in the Hawks’ scoring ability nonetheless.
Boys bi-district
Snook 43, Sabine Pass 38
Mumford 85, Deweyville 44
Wells 62, Burkeville 41
WO-S 53, Hardin-Jefferson 37
West Hardin 61, Normangee 57
Silsbee 101, Livingston 51
West Brook 67, Channelview 31
Beaumont United 77, Texas City 45
Nederland 56, Manvel 47
Hamshire-Fannett 67, Orangefield 60
Kountze 82, Hemphill 76
LC-M 59, Huffman Hargrave 43
Buna 65, Huntington 57
Diboll 74, Woodville 60
Central Heights 53, East Chambers 50
Somerville 74, Evadale 49
“That’s the good thing about this team,” Davis said. “Our leading scorer only averages 16 points, but we’ve got plenty of guys who can get us a bucket.”
The Mustangs enter the match-up as the No. 4 seed from 22-4A. WO-S went 7-5 in league play to beat out Lumberton for the last playoff spot.
Silsbee was an undefeated district champion in 22-4A. Led by star sophomore Drelon Miller, the Tigers will also play on Monday during a first-round game against Livingston in Winnie.
Both Beaumont ISD schools will be in action on Tuesday in Houston. United faces Texas City at C.E. King, while West Brook will play down the road at Crosby.
The Bruins went 8-4 during the District 21-6A schedule, good enough to earn the No. 2 seed. They’ll face third-seeded Channelview in the bi-district round.
