Seattle, WA

Police searching for suspect after man fatally shot in Capitol Hill neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot Sunday night in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called at about 6:25 p.m. to the 1700 block of Summit Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

One witness told KIRO 7 they heard at least five gunshots and then saw someone drive off quickly.

Another person said they heard an argument before shots were fired.

Police did not say what led to the shooting but are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

