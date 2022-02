The All-Star break is behind us, which means things are about to heat up on the hardwood. The NBA is as open as it has ever been with six different teams listed at +1000 or shorter to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy in June. Between injuries, trades, and recent form, we take you through a few teams that we believe are worth backing in the NBA Championship futures market. You can find up-to-date NBA Championship and all your futures odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO