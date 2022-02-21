ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD reports homicide at Costco in Hollygrove

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wEFv_0eKJvQIP00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 3900 block of Dublin Street at Costco on Sunday evening.

Second District officers responded to a call at 7:03 p.m. of a shooting in the Hollygrove area and upon their arrival, the officers located a 44-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

NOPD: 18-year-old Costco carjacking suspect arrested

Emergency Medical Services technicians pronounced the man dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The shooter was taken to NOPD headquarters for questioning.

According to the address provided by the NOPD, this would be in the same vicinity as a carjacking two weeks ago in which a woman was dragged and knocked unconscious while she was fueling her vehicle in the Costco gas station.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Man believed to be homeless shot, killed in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after an officer involved shooting Wednesday in Crowley. The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Parkerson Avenue behind a business. “Officers arrived on the scene, and there was an interaction that took place, which is under investigation. At least […]
CROWLEY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
KLFY News 10

Benoit sentenced in Christon Chaisson death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The man convicted in the 2017 murder of Christon Chaisson has now been sentenced. Chaisson was shot and killed in downtown Lafayette when he stopped to help a woman who had fallen on the ground and hit her head while fighting with her boyfriend. It happened in the early morning hours of […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Broussard woman arrested in homicide investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, FEB. 23, 4:30 p.m.: Cassidy Linch has been arrested, according to the New Iberia Police Department’s Facebook page. ORIGINAL POST, FEB. 21, 8:17 p.m.: A Broussard woman is being sought on charges of accessory after the fact to murder. According to New Iberia Police, 21-year-old Cassidy Linch is now […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Bastrop man behind bars, accused of killing juvenile

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Bastrop Police located the deceased body of a 17-year-old juvenile who was recently reported missing by a family member. The suspect, 18-year-old Ricquan Brandley, was apprehended by authorities for the homicide. Brandley has been charged with Second Degree Murder and is currently booked in the Morehouse […]
BASTROP, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Carjacking#Shooting#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Evangeline Parish investigates first homicide of 2022

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating its first murder of the year. Sheriff Charles Guillory says it appears they are getting closer to finding out who pulled the trigger but says it is getting harder to unravel the different stories about what happened last Tuesday night. “There are so many […]
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
KLFY News 10

OPSO searching for missing mother and daughter

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Krystal Hebron, 29 of West Monroe is described as a white female, 5’6″ tall and 150 pounds. According to police, they believe her 2-year-old daughter Diamond Hebron is with her. Family members have not heard from Krystal in several days. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Krystal Hebron […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Driver shoots female passenger after argument

UPDATE: 02/22/22 6:30 P.M. Lafayette Police say an altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting Tuesday morning on E. Simcoe Street. Sgt. Robin Green said during an argument, the victim who was only identified as a female passenger, reportedly got out of the vehicle and was shot by the driver who then fled in […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Today’s Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with the News 10’s Morning Rush! Today’s Headlines: A judge says Ian Howard, the man who shot and killed a Lafayette police officer and two others, is not fit to stand trial. Lafayette police investigating a shooting […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man charged with Middlebrook murder sent to hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A judge says the man who shot and killed a Lafayette police officer and three others is not fit to stand trial. Ian Howard is accused of killing Corporal Michael Middlebrook at a convenience store in 2017. Officials say Howard shot Middlebrook while he was in the line of duty, responding to […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy