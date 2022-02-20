ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn basketball slips to No. 4 in latest CBS Sports ranking

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
Despite their loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Auburn fell just two spots to No. 4 in the latest CBS Top 25 And 1 ranking.

Auburn is now 24-3 on the season but has gone 2-2 in their last four games. Despite their recent rough stretch, they still have one of the best resumes in the country and that is why they barely slipped.

What Gary Parish Says…

I typically attempt to prioritize body of work more than anything else in these rankings, which is why Auburn remains in the top four of Sunday morning’s updated Top 25 And 1 even after its 63-62 loss at Florida. With seven Quadrant 1 wins and a 13-3 record in the first two quadrants (all three losses are to Quadrant 1 opponents), Bruce Pearl’s Tigers still have a top-four body of work.

Also worth remembering, all of Auburn’s losses have been away from Auburn Arena and are by a combined 11 points. If Auburn can win the SEC regular-season crown, then they have a great shot at earning a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn will shift their sites to Ole Miss this week ahead of their top 15 matchup with the Tennessee Vols in Knoxville on Saturday.

