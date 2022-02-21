ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Officials: Human remains found by Philadelphia police in area of Kelly Drive

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg1vD_0eKJnoFH00

Philadelphia police are investigating after human remains were discovered Sunday afternoon.

Officials say officers from the 22nd district responded to 32nd and Thompson streets around 12:11 p.m. for a report of a person screaming.

Once police arrived, the person who called directed them to human remains in the rear of Brewery and Kelly Drive.

According to authorities, the remains appeared to have been burned.

The scene was processed by Homicide Detectives.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Human Remains#Kelly Drive#Homicide Detectives#The Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy