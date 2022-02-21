Officials: Human remains found by Philadelphia police in area of Kelly Drive

Philadelphia police are investigating after human remains were discovered Sunday afternoon.

Officials say officers from the 22nd district responded to 32nd and Thompson streets around 12:11 p.m. for a report of a person screaming.

Once police arrived, the person who called directed them to human remains in the rear of Brewery and Kelly Drive.

According to authorities, the remains appeared to have been burned.

The scene was processed by Homicide Detectives.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.