San Francisco, CA

Ukraine Supporters Rally in San Francisco

 22 hours ago

Ukrainian families and supporters from across...

Dine & Dish: Harris' restaurant, the San Francisco steakhouse

KRON4's Vicki Liviakis reports. Dine & Dish: Harris' restaurant, the San Francisco steakhouse. Bay Area-wide walkout in support of Oakland schools closing. San Jose police investigate 12th traffic death of 2022. Local journalist wins $100K award. AG Rob Bonta demands information from Center for COVID Control. Some Bay Area Starbucks...
Why Are the Ultra Wealthy Flocking to This Desert Suburb?

You've heard it about Austin, Puerto Rico and, now, Arizona: the newfound ability to work from anywhere is pushing moves from big cities to previously off-the-radar locations, and setting local real estate markets aflame. Paradise Valley, an Arizona city of around 14,000 people, has found an influx of ultra wealthy...
The Gold Rush returns to California

On the outskirts of the northern California town of Grass Valley, a massive concrete silo looms over the weeds and crumbling pavement. Nearby, unseen, a mine shaft drops 3,400 feet into the earth. These are the remains of Grass Valley's Idaho-Maryland Mine, a relic from the town's gold mining past. Numerous mines like this one once fueled Grass Valley's economy, and today, Gold Rush artifacts are part of the town's character: A stamp mill, once used to break up gold-bearing rock, now guards an intersection on Main Street, and old ore carts and other rusty remnants can be spotted in parking lots and storefronts around town.
Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
How a 25-year-old associate producer making $150,000/year in Los Angeles spends his money

Terzel Ron, 25, lives in Los Angeles, California, and earns $150,000 per year as an associate producer for a large TV network. Terzel also freelances as a production manager, entertainment host and reporter. He lives with his girlfriend, Rupal, and works from home most days. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
Voters Rally to Oust San Francisco School Board Members in Tuesday Election

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — On Tuesday, voters will decide if three board members of the San Francisco Unified School District should be recalled. Supporters of the recall say they’re sending a message that the will of the people should not be ignored. Recall supporters lined both sides of 19th Avenue in San Francisco Saturday morning, hoping for honks, just as they’re hoping for enough votes to recall SFUSD board members Gabriella Lopez, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga. “It is true that voters put these school board members into office but I think voters are having regret,” said recall coordinator Joel Engardio. “They’re...
