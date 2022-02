With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in the rearview mirror, On Her Turf is looking back at some of the most memorable moments from women’s sports in Beijing. In the 50th year of Title IX, it’s not a surprise that the women of Team USA led the way at the 2022 Winter Olympics. While the United States finished the Beijing Games ranked fifth in the overall medal count, Team USA claimed more medals in women’s events (13) than any other nation.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO