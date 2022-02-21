ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How to Navigate Disney World During a SOLD OUT Holiday Weekend!

By Madeleine Zaharchuk
disneyfoodblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver felt trapped in a sea of people at Disney World? It’s not a fun experience! In some places, it can feel like no matter where you turn, there is a PERSON in your way; that’s a scarier feeling than being on the Haunted Mansion!. These insane...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How Big is Walt Disney World®?

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/walt-disney-world-resort/how-big-is-walt-disney-world/. Once upon a time, Disney World was nothing but a large expanse of barren land and occasional orange groves. It was created by the vision of Walt Disney, and after Walt’s death, Disney World was overseen by his brother Roy. Do you know how Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Holiday weekend air travel spikes

(Fargo, ND) -- Holiday weekend air travel is spiking to its highest level since Thanksgiving as COVID cases drop. Data from the TSA is showing some of the busiest travel days since the holidays and airlines executives are saying spring break bookings are booming. Nearly eight-point-four million people were screened at airports between Friday and Monday, which is double the number from last year.
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Encanto’ Enjoys Post-Holiday Streaming Surge on Disney+

Walt Disney Animation’s family entry Encanto hardly suffered from a post-holiday funk. The family film stayed atop Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the Jan. 17-23 week with 1.51 billion minutes viewed after scoring a mighty 2.2 billion minutes viewed in its Disney+ launch between Christmas and New Year’s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Secures China Release, Marking Return of U.S. Superhero MoviesTom Holland's 'Uncharted' Nabs China Release Date (but No Such Luck for 'Spider-Man')Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx Comedy 'Strays' Set for Summer 2023 Release And Encanto placed No. 2 on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart mid-month as viewership soared to record numbers in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Parks#Disney Resort
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

What March has in store for your star sign

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy