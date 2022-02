The 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows was filmmaker and star Taika Waititi's breakout hit, with him taking an active role in the development of the TV series based on the film, which also included him making a number of cameos throughout the series' first three seasons. Despite how close he is to the project, he recently confirmed to Deadline that we shouldn't expect him to be making a return to the series anytime soon, nor should we expect to see Rhys Darby from the original film dropping by the program, though that is based on his character living so far away from the setting of the TV show.

