By the late 1960s, Elvis Presley’s career had taken a hit, some of which had to do with the arrival of The Beatles a few years earlier, which transformed the musical landscape. The other part of it was the reputation and legacy he was creating for himself by agreeing to make so many awful movies throughout the decade. But then came the opportunity for the 1968 television “comeback special,” which changed a lot of things.

