ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West War Totem Locations Guide

By Umair Niazi
segmentnext.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar Totems are one of the many collectibles for you to find in Horizon Forbidden West. In this guide, we will be talking about the War Totems Locations and how to get the Kratos Easter Egg in Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon Forbidden West War Totems Locations. War Totems are...

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Totems#Face Paint#Video Game#The Kratos Easter Egg#Hfw#Focus#Triangle#Alloy
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

Fallout 76 update roadmap reveals when you can leave West Virginia

If you’ve been growing tired of Fallout 76’s Appalachian region, you don’t have too long to wait until you’re able to break out and explore a whole new location. In its newly published Fallout 76 update roadmap, Bethesda Game Studios revealed that it plans to release Expeditions: The Pitt this ‘Fall’. Going off last year’s ‘Fall’ update, that likely means September time.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone and Vanguard Leaks Hint at King Kong and Godzilla Crossover

According to new leaks, a King Kong and Godzilla crossover has been slated for Warzone and Vanguard. Call of Duty fans could be in for quite the treat if these latest leaks are anything to be believed. While it might seem a bit outlandish, reliable leakers @RealiityUK and @TheGhostofHope have both claimed that King Kong and Godzilla could be making their way to the games as part of a new event.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland

Some of the best games like Fallout Shelter were roaming the block before Bethesda's one-time mobile exclusive was revealed at E3 2015, while some others have clearly taken inspiration from it since. When the micro survival sim was first unveiled some seven years ago in LA, it's safe to say it caught us by surprise. But, as a result of its stellar design and mechanics, it's since attracted more than 100 million players across mobile, console and PC platforms. Should your eyes wish to wander beyond the Wasteland, though, here are the best games like Fallout Shelter available today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Teams With Creative U.K. on Emerging Genre Filmmaker Program

Netflix is looking for emerging genre filmmakers in the U.K., teaming with industry organization Creative UK on a new program to help fund the development of debut features. Entitled “Breakout,” the new initiative will see six teams given £30,000 ($41,000) of development funding to take part in an intensive training and professional development program, delivered by Creative UK. Following residential lab events, mentoring, support and input — including from Netflix executives — at least one film will be greenlit with an approximate £1.5 million ($2 million) budget and a global launch on Netflix.More from The Hollywood ReporterHong Kong Film Festival Delayed...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

Elden Ring reveals the Confessor and Samurai classes

In the runup to the game's release, FromSoftware is gradually revealing Elden Ring's playable classes: Today we got two more, the awesome-looking Confessor and a facemasked Samurai. The Confessor is "a church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations." So, that's...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Horizon Forbidden West release date, gameplay and how to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch was pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west to find the source...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy