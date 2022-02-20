ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riled Lewandowski stirs Bayern comeback to beat Fürth 4-1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A fired-up Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The Poland star took his league-leading tally to 28 goals in 23 games and helped Bayern stay six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, which thrashed...

