You have to say this for Sean Ellis’ horror movie The Cursed: It doesn’t waste much time on talking that it could spend on bloodshed. The movie, which played film festivals in 2021 under the more evocative name Eight For Silver, pits British villagers in the 1880s against a series of deadly supernatural events, including a monster stalking their fields and forests. The things that monster does to its victims are ugly, and often accomplished with visceral practical effects designed to make all but the most veteran gorehounds feel queasy. But the beast’s origins are far uglier, and far more likely to leave the audience unsettled — sometimes in exactly the wrong ways.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO