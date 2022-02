Credit Suisse has issued a statement in response to the allegations from the leaked client data. The banking company said it “strongly rejects” the accusation. Investment banking company Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) is currently dealing with a scandal that resulted from leaked client data. The leaked data shows that Credit Suisse offers its services to criminals, sanctioned abusers, and alleged human rights abuses. The company is now a trending subject over the leaked records of more than 18,000 leaked Credit Suisse accounts. Reports showed that a whistleblower disclosed the information to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. After that, the newspaper shared its findings with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). In addition, the German daily newspaper revealed the information to 46 other news firms. These include the Guardian of Britain and the New York Times.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO