ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

PIHL standings, Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 20, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOW9p_0eKJ4YZD00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tay Melis (center) celebrates his game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation with Evan Robbins (right) and Mario Smith during their game against Norwin on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

*-North Allegheny, 15-2-1 = 31

*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27

*-Pine-Richland, 13-5-0 = 26

*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-2 = 24

*-Mt. Lebanon,11-7-1 = 23

*-Baldwin, 10-6-3 = 23

*-Bethel Park, 8-9-2 = 18

Central Catholic, 8-9-0 = 16

Upper St. Clair, 6-11-1 = 13

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-13-1 = 9

x-Cathedral Prep, 2-14-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

*-South Fayette, 14-3-0 = 28

*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24

Butler, 6-12-0 = 12

Montour, 4-11-2 = 10

x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8

x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 14-2-1 = 29

*-Armstrong, 13-2-3 = 29

*-Penn-Trafford, 14-4-0 = 28

Latrobe, 8-9-0 = 16

Shaler, 8-9-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-9-1 = 15

x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5

Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 14-4-0 = 28

McDowell, 9-6-0 = 18

x-Blackhawk, 1-15-1 = 3

x-Beaver, 1-17-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 17-0-0 = 34

Freeport, 8-7-1 = 17

x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14

x-Plum, 6-9-2 = 14

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 14-3-2 = 30

Moon, 11-6-1 = 23

North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22

x-Chartiers Valley, 4-9-4 = 12

Southeast Division

Norwin, 11-4-2 = 24

Westmont-Hilltop, 11-6-0 = 22

Greensburg Salem, 11-7-0 = 22

Kiski Area, 10-7-2 = 22

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-8-2 = 20

#-Wheeling Park, 5-13-1 = 11

Division II (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-1 = 31

Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22

Neshannock, 10-4-2 = 22

Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20

Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0

South Division

*-Ringgold, 11-4-1 = 23

*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21

Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20

Connellsville, 7-9-0 = 14

Morgantown, 6-7-1 = 13

x-Trinity, 1-14-1 = 3

Comments / 0

Related
Union Democrat

Columbia College Claim Jumpers clinch playoff spot

The Columbia College Claim Jumper basketball team got back in the win column Friday night with a 67-47 victory over West Hills College-Coalinga at Oak Pavilion. Columbia had one of its finest defensive efforts of the season, holding West Hills to only 19 points in the first half. The Jumpers’ zone defense seemed to confuse Coalinga, causing them to take poor shots and be unable to penetrate to the basket.
COLUMBIA, CA
Tribune-Review

WPIAL releases football schedules for 2022, ’23 seasons

Belle Vernon is dropping to Class 3A football next fall, but the Leopards won’t have an easy schedule. The WPIAL gave Belle Vernon nonconference matchups with returning playoff teams Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Penn-Trafford and Thomas Jefferson in consecutive order to start next season. The WPIAL released football schedules for the 2022 and ’23 seasons Thursday.
BELLE VERNON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
KTVZ

Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a top-six spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs. They know a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the Bulls. A rocky first half has the Hawks tied with Charlotte for ninth in the conference.
NBA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
541
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy