PIHL standings, Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 20, 2022
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 20.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
*-North Allegheny, 15-2-1 = 31
*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27
*-Pine-Richland, 13-5-0 = 26
*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-2 = 24
*-Mt. Lebanon,11-7-1 = 23
*-Baldwin, 10-6-3 = 23
*-Bethel Park, 8-9-2 = 18
Central Catholic, 8-9-0 = 16
Upper St. Clair, 6-11-1 = 13
x-Canon-McMillan, 4-13-1 = 9
x-Cathedral Prep, 2-14-2 = 6
Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33
*-South Fayette, 14-3-0 = 28
*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24
Butler, 6-12-0 = 12
Montour, 4-11-2 = 10
x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8
x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0
East Division
*-Franklin Regional, 14-2-1 = 29
*-Armstrong, 13-2-3 = 29
*-Penn-Trafford, 14-4-0 = 28
Latrobe, 8-9-0 = 16
Shaler, 8-9-0 = 16
Hempfield, 7-9-1 = 15
x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5
Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 14-4-0 = 28
McDowell, 9-6-0 = 18
x-Blackhawk, 1-15-1 = 3
x-Beaver, 1-17-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 17-0-0 = 34
Freeport, 8-7-1 = 17
x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14
x-Plum, 6-9-2 = 14
Southwest Division
*-North Catholic, 14-3-2 = 30
Moon, 11-6-1 = 23
North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22
x-Chartiers Valley, 4-9-4 = 12
Southeast Division
Norwin, 11-4-2 = 24
Westmont-Hilltop, 11-6-0 = 22
Greensburg Salem, 11-7-0 = 22
Kiski Area, 10-7-2 = 22
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-8-2 = 20
#-Wheeling Park, 5-13-1 = 11
Division II (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
North Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-1 = 31
Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22
Neshannock, 10-4-2 = 22
Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20
Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20
x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0
South Division
*-Ringgold, 11-4-1 = 23
*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21
Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20
Connellsville, 7-9-0 = 14
Morgantown, 6-7-1 = 13
x-Trinity, 1-14-1 = 3
