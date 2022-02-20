Greg Gard Reacts to Post Game Skirmish With Michigan

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard incited a benches-clearing brawl after punching a Wisconsin Badgers assistant on Greg Gard’s coaching staff. Juwan Howard punched a Wisconsin assistant coach, igniting an ugly brawl in the aftermath of the Michigan Wolverines’ 77-63 loss to the Badgers in Madison on Sunday afternoon.
Wisconsin Badgers fans want Juwan Howard fired after the ugly scene in Madison, in which the Michigan coach appeared to throw a punch. Howard appeared upset that Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard took a timeout with 15 seconds left while holding a double-digit lead. While a few words in the handshake line can be expected, what Howard did goes beyond that.
Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard may lose his job for punching an opposing team’s assistant coach. Things got ugly in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, as Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard took a swing at a Badgers assistant after a tough loss to Greg Gard’s team.
Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard couldn’t have realized how upset Juwan Howard was. Following a 77-63 loss Sunday afternoon, the Michigan coach took his frustration out by throwing a punch at Gard in the handshake line postgame. In a TV interview with CBS Sports, Gard explained what Howard said...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
The sports world is buzzing following the shocking punch that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard threw at a Wisconsin assistant. One of the men involved in the conflict, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, has something to say. Speaking to the media after the dust settled in the skirmish, Gard explained...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Columnist Jim Polzin asked Badgers fans on Twitter what they thought of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 77-63 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten showdown Sunday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Here's what fans were saying after the No. 15 Badgers improved to 21-5...
West Virginia fell to 3-10 in conference play on Saturday evening, losing to No. 6 Kansas, 71-58. Once again, the Mountaineers were dominated in the paint (40-12) and could make just 4-of-19 layups, according to the official box score. That was fresh on Head Coach Bob Huggins' mind after the game.
The University of Michigan is suspending head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season following Sunday's altercation with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and other Wisconsin assistant coaches.
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
By now, college basketball fans around the B1G and around the country are aware of Sunday’s scuffle following the game between Michigan and Wisconsin. That scuffle was punctuated by Juwan Howard and Greg Gard exchanging words before Howard swung at and made contact with a Wisconsin assistant, starting a brawl on the sideline.
Madison, Wis. — During one second-half possession, Michigan grabbed two offensive rebounds and put up three 3-point shots within a span of nine seconds. Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson missed the mark. Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks clanked his attempt. Grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones didn’t fare any better and couldn’t get his deep ball to fall.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is the talk of college basketball on Monday, as he got into a physical altercation with Wisconsin coaches after his team lost to the Badgers by 14 points on Sunday. On Monday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was asked about the incident and called it, “bad for college basketball.”
MADISON, Wis. — Officials at the UW-Madison Police Department say no charges will be filed as a result of Sunday’s fight following the men’s basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines. UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott says the department checked in with both Wisconsin and Michigan officials after the incident, and everyone involved said they were not interested in...
Madison, Wisc. — After a brawl between Michigan and Wisconsin’s men’s basketball teams that followed Sunday’s game, the involved parties met with media to address the events. Juwan Howard said he was upset at Badgers coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout in the final seconds....
Comments / 0