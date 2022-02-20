Letter to the Editor: 'Masking as optional' for children shown support

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. An Ash Wednesday service is planned at Flagstaff Federated Community Church on March 2 as we begin the Lenten season as we move to Easter. The service is drop in, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. You are invited to come to our sanctuary at 400 Aspen and spend some time in reflection and mediation for as long as you please and as you leave you can receive the imposition of ashes on your forehead. All are welcome to this service. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO