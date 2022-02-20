ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill And Lil Baby Buy Mitchell & Ness For $250M

By Martin Berrios
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McOAs_0eKIhVUn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jVK7_0eKIhVUn00

Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram


2022 might mark the return of the throwback jersey. Michael Rubin , Jay-Z , Meek Mill ,
Lil Baby and more have purchased Mitchell & Ness .

As per Complex the iconic Philadelphia based brand has a new owner group as of this week. The aforementioned rappers have tapped in with Michael Rubin and his company Fanatics. Michael detailed his enthusiasm in an exclusive statement to the youth culture site. “I’m incredibly excited for Fanatics to partner with this incredible group of innovative owners to build upon the company’s already strong business that has kept the brand culturally relevant for more than 100 years,” the Philadelphia 76ers partner said. “Growing up as a kid in Philadelphia, we looked at Mitchell & Ness as a badge of pride, and I truly believe this legendary brand has no limit.”

Hov also commented on the acquisition saying that he is looking forward to bringing the sports vibes back to the culture. “Fashion is cyclical, but classics are forever. Mitchell & Ness is a true classic,” Jay-Z said. “I was an early adopter of this brand, as well as a part of a departure from athletic wear. I’m proud to play a small role in bringing it back, and in some cases, introducing the authenticity and quality of the Mitchell & Ness brand to a new generation.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

Fanatics plans to grow the business by enabling Mitchell & Ness to leverage its customer database and strong relationships with sports properties. Plans also call raising brand awareness for Mitchell & Ness brand globally, making the brand “even more culturally relevant than it already is,” expanding Mitchell & Ness’ product portfolio, and adding new league, team, college, and entertainment rights. The new owners also plan to expand the distribution of Mitchell & Ness products to new retailers worldwide as well. Sources tell Complex that the purchase price was close to $250 million dollars but the terms have yet to be disclosed.

Photo: @michaelrubin

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
Person
Lil Baby
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michaelrubin#Mitchell Ness
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 23 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position of Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
BROOKLYN, NY
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica & DJ Kay Slay Told Papoose He Can't Retire From Rap: 'Ooh This Like A Gang?'

Exclusive – When Papoose said he was retiring from rap during an interview with the HollywoodLife podcast last February, even his wife Remy Ma didn’t believe him. In fact, she bet $1,000 the Brooklyn native would release new music again. In what was intended to be his final curtain call, the 43-year-old MC released a full-length album every month for 12 months throughout 2021.
HIP HOP
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy