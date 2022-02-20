Lake Oswego girls swim to second at Class 6A state meet

The Lakers send just four girls to state but get huge results from their quartet.

The Lake Oswego girls swim team was right there.

The Lakers — just four of them coming off a fifth-place finish at the Three Rivers League district meet —battled powerful Westview right to the end of the Class 6A state meet before eventually placing second with 74.5 points, while the Wildcats and their seven state swimmers finished first with 94.

The state meet was held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. In addition to Westview and Lake Oswego, West Linn placed eighth with 39 points, Lakeridge took 17th with 10.5 points, Nelson placed 18th with 10 points and Oregon City finished 20th with 7.5 points.

"It is really great to finish the meet on such a high note," said Lake Oswego senior Olivia Andersen, who finished sixth in her two individual races and swam on two runner-up relays. "We were fifth at district so it's a really cool thing. It's very exciting. It is a great way to end my high school career."

"The entire time was really fun," said sophomore Isabelle Yoon, who placed fourth and sixth in her two individual races and also swam on the Lakers' two runner-up relays. "I'm actually really surprised that we all brought it together. We pulled through."







The Lakers got things going in the 200-yard medley relay, with Yoon, junior Dylan Gustaff, freshman AnneMarie Vlaic and Andersen taking second with a time of 1 minute, 46.98 seconds. That quartet came back strong again to break a school record in the 400 freestyle relay, with Vlaic, Yoon, Gustaff and Andersen second again at 3:31.28.

"I just really wanted to keep a positive mindset throughout the whole meet and just put myself out there and have fun," Vlaic said. "I think … everyone's just working hard and I'm so happy to be part of this team."

Individually, none of the Lakers had more success than Vlaic in her first state meet; she stepped up to take second in the 100 butterfly at 55.66 and third in the 500 free with a 5:02.68.

"I'm just really happy to be here and to be a part of this community," she said. "I just really wanted to get on that podium."

Gustaff came through for a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.61 and came back later to finish seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.54.

"I'm really happy with it. It was a best time," she said after the IM. "I haven't been in this pool for a while and it's nice to be back here because I love swimming in this pool. It felt really good."

Yoon swam to fourth place in the 100 backstroke at 56.84 and also added a sixth in the IM at 2:08.98. And Andersen went 1:54.78 to take sixth in the 200 free and added a 57.08 for sixth in the backstroke.

For West Linn, the Lions got two top-five finishes each from sophomore Maeve DeYoung and senior Anna Boyer, and two top-seven relay finishes to place eighth as a team.

DeYoung, in her first state meet after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19, raced to third in the backstroke at 55.88 and also took fourth in the butterfly with a 56.67.

"I feel good," she said after the fly, noting that she was faster at district but "I can go faster at one of my club meets. … Overall, I'm happy with it."

Boyer, meanwhile, swam to third in the 100 freestyle at 52.30 and also finished fourth in the 50 free with a time of 24.40.

"I feel good. I felt strong," she said. "I didn't meet the expectations I had, but I'm still happy with the way I performed. It's super fun because a lot of my club teammates are here and I got to compete against them which is always fun."

The Lions also placed sixth in the 200 medley relay and seventh in the 400 free relay.

For Lakeridge, the Pacers took sixth in the 200 free relay, with freshman Ava McDowell, freshman Jessica Paulsen, senior Rachel Barba and sophomore Rae Dodson posting a 1:42.26. Additionally, Dodson placed seventh in the breaststroke with a mark of 1:06.54.

For Nelson, sophomore Amelia Eubanks was the Hawks' best, placing fifth in the breaststroke with a 1:06.09 and adding a sixth in the butterfly at 57.71.

For Oregon City, senior Michelle Vu went out strong in her final state meet, taking fifth in the butterfly at 57.17 and seventh in the 50 free with a 24.61.

