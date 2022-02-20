H.S. BOYS BASKETBALLThree WVC teams head to districts as top seeds

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The District 2 girls basketball preview will run in Tuesday’s Times Leader

Here’s a look at this week’s District 2 boys basketball playoffs.

All tickets through the semifinals are $7 for adults and $4 for students and can be purchased through Hometown Ticketing. Tickets for the championship games at Mohegan Sun Arena are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are available via Ticketmaster.

CLASS 6A

(1 team to states)

1. Scranton (19-2); 2. Hazleton Area (19-5); 3. Williamsport (17-5); 4. Wilkes-Barre Area (10-13); 5. Delaware Valley (7-14).

Defending Champion: Scranton.

Outlook: Hazleton Area looked like it was heading to Williamsport, but Williamsport lost its final game and the teams flip-flopped positions in the power rankings by 0.007. The Cougars are now home, where they haven’t lost all season. The Millionaires, though, are 8-3 on the road with two of the losses coming to Dallas 64-57 and Holy Redeemer 51-50 on a buzzer beater.

Wilkes-Barre Area was in the running for the top seed, but has lost six in a row and all but one by double digits. The Wolfpack play hard, but offensive consistency has been an issue during the slide.

WBA will open at home against Delaware Valley, with that winner facing Scranton. Scranton’s only losses were to Wallenpaupack and Scranton Prep.

CLASS 5A

(Two teams to states)

1. Pittston Area (17-4); 2. North Pocono (16-5); 3. Wallenpaupack (17-5); 4. Abington Heights (14-7); 5. Crestwood (9-12); 6. Tunkhannock (11-11); 7. West Scranton (10-12); 8. Valley View (9-13).

Defending Champion: Crestwood.

Outlook: Crestwood won its first district title since 2009 last season by default when Abington Heights forfeited the championship game because of a COVID-19 situation. All five starters from that team graduated and took the offensive firepower with them. Crestwood is averaging 10 points less per game (45.2) than last season and that’s been a main issue in the sub.-500 record.

Conversely, Pittston Area was able to plug its two holes very well. The Patriots have balance on offense and a defense surrendering just 41.6 points per game. The losses include two by four points and another by two.

However, the three Lackawanna teams behind Pittston Area are very capable of ending the Patriots’ season.

Tunkhannock is the other WVC team. The Tigers can light up the scoreboard and have a bunch of accurate 3-point shooters. Their downfall this season has been on the other end of the court where they’re allowing 56.2 points per game. They’re the only team to allow at least 90 points in a game, doing so twice to Dallas.

Wyoming Valley West (5-16) was the only team which failed to make the playoffs.

CLASS 4A

(Three teams to states)

1. Dallas (21-3); 2. Mid Valley (19-4); 3. Scranton Prep (13-8); 4. Nanticoke Area (13-10); 5. Hanover Area (11-11); 6. Wyoming Area (8-13); 7. Lake-Lehman (6-13); 8. Honesdale (4-18).

Defending Champion: Scranton Prep.

Outlook: There is a very good chance the top-three teams also represent District 2 in the state playoffs.

Dallas is on a roll at both ends of the court. The Mountaineers have a pair of 1,000-point scorers, but the guys on the periphery can also score.

Mid Valley jumped to the second seed once Saturday’s results were tabulated. The Spartans have won five in a row, but also have five wins by four points or less. Prep is better than its record indicates. The Cavaliers have four losses by four points or less and clamped down on an explosive Scranton offense two weeks ago.

Besides Dallas, the other WVC teams are seeded 4-7. Nanticoke Area has the best chance to emerge from that pack, but will need to pull off a major upset to get to the title game. A slot in the third-place game seems more feasible if the Trojans can get past rival Hanover Area in the quarterfinals.

Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman head into their quarterfinal games as big underdogs.

CLASS 3A

(Two teams to states)

1. Holy Redeemer (19-5); 2. Riverside (14-7); 3. Dunmore (12-10); 4. Lakeland (8-14); 5. Carbondale Area (5-13); 6. Wyoming Seminary (4-18).

Defending Champion: Riverside.

Outlook: Holy Redeemer looks like a lock for the championship game. However, a red flag appeared in a 50-34 loss to Hazleton Area in the WVC semifinals. The 34 points were a season low and perhaps a blueprint for slowing down an offense which averaged 64 points during the regular season.

Seminary is the other WVC teams involved. The Blue Knights were a perennial district contender for many years. Graduation depleted the roster and Sem has struggled with a new-look lineup.

CLASS 2A and A

The WVC has no Class 2A teams. MMI Prep (2-19) is the only Class A team and failed to make the field consisting of five District 11 teams and District 2’s Forest City.

Old Forge (13-9) is the defending D2-2A champion and is seeded third. The Blue Devils have won eight of their last nine and could get a title game shot ahead of top-seeded Holy Cross (17-5) or second-seeded Elk Lake (16-6).

The top-two Class 2A teams get a spot in the state playoffs. Three make states out of the D2/11-A subregional and District 2’s Forest City might have a chance at the third spot.