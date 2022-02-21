Hogan Lovells to Ditch Flagship London Home in 2026

A red weather warning is now in place across the East of England including London ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.With the storm expected to bring winds of up to 100mph to southern Britain, train operators, ferry firms and airlines are warning people not to attempt to travel.All rail services in Wales will be suspended for the whole of Friday, with likely disruption into the weekend, rail companies have confirmed in a joint press release.GWR services from London Paddington will terminate at Bristol Parkway rather than continuing to Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.Inter-city train firms on the East and West...

