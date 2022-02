If you find yourself doubled over with diarrhea and cramps, your first move might be to check the expiration date on that milk you poured in your cereal. But if your digestive woes persist, or you also see blood in the toilet, it’s possible you could be experiencing something like ulcerative colitis symptoms instead of food poisoning. Ulcerative colitis (U.C.) is an autoimmune disease in which your body’s immune system mistakenly attacks cells in the colon or large intestine. Cue the stomach trouble. Let’s jump into the details of what to look for and what you can do.

