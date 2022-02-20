ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Greg Gard Reacts to Post Game Skirmish With Michigan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin head coach Greg Gard and...

Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard explains calling timeout which led to brawl against Michigan

Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
WATCH: Greg Gard reacts to postgame punch thrown by Juwan Howard

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard couldn’t have realized how upset Juwan Howard was. Following a 77-63 loss Sunday afternoon, the Michigan coach took his frustration out by throwing a punch at Gard in the handshake line postgame. In a TV interview with CBS Sports, Gard explained what Howard said...
Greg Gard Explains What Happened With Juwan Howard

The sports world is buzzing following the shocking punch that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard threw at a Wisconsin assistant. One of the men involved in the conflict, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, has something to say. Speaking to the media after the dust settled in the skirmish, Gard explained...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Kansas

West Virginia fell to 3-10 in conference play on Saturday evening, losing to No. 6 Kansas, 71-58. Once again, the Mountaineers were dominated in the paint (40-12) and could make just 4-of-19 layups, according to the official box score. That was fresh on Head Coach Bob Huggins' mind after the game.
Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
Tempers erupt, Juwan Howard strikes as Michigan fades against No. 15 Wisconsin

Madison, Wis. — During one second-half possession, Michigan grabbed two offensive rebounds and put up three 3-point shots within a span of nine seconds. Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson missed the mark. Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks clanked his attempt. Grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones didn’t fare any better and couldn’t get his deep ball to fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tom Izzo: Juwan Howard, Greg Gard incident 'bad for college basketball'

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is the talk of college basketball on Monday, as he got into a physical altercation with Wisconsin coaches after his team lost to the Badgers by 14 points on Sunday. On Monday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was asked about the incident and called it, “bad for college basketball.”
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No charges to be filed in post-game brawl between Michigan and Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Officials at the UW-Madison Police Department say no charges will be filed as a result of Sunday’s fight following the men’s basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines. UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott says the department checked in with both Wisconsin and Michigan officials after the incident, and everyone involved said they were not interested in...
