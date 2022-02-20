ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

North Carolina vs. Florida State Women’s Basketball Highlight (2021-22)

watchstadium.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina vs. Florida State: The #24 Tar Heels kept pace...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Ukraine Crisis - Where will Putin stop?

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions, says Russia has begun invasion of Ukraine

President Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia as a result of President Vladimir Putin's latest actions concerning Ukraine. "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine ... so I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response," Mr. Biden said at the White House, in response to Putin's decision to send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions hours after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
POTUS
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Seminoles
CBS News

U.S. women's soccer players settle equal pay lawsuit

The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy