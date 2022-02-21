How to watch Washington State vs. USC, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball
The Washington State Cougars will meet the USC Trojans in college basketball action on Sunday night from the Galen Center at USC.
Washington State comes into tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak and they will have a tough go against the No. 17 Trojans. Meanwhile, USC is coming off a 79-69 win over Washington to give them three wins in a row.
This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.
Washington State at #17 USC
- When: Sunday, February 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Washington State at #17 USC (-7.5)
O/U: 132.5
