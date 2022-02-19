ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Sees History-Making Glinda Actress Brittney Johnson in 'Wicked' on Broadway!

justjaredjr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande has been a fan of Wicked since the musical first premiered on Broadway in 2003 and she is going to be playing the role of Glinda in the upcoming movie version. On Saturday night (February 19), Ariana, 28, went to see the show on Broadway again!. Ariana...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Ariana Grande Showed Some Sweet PDA in Her Latest Instagram Post

A kiss on the cheek may be quite continental, but Ariana Grande's husband, Dalton Gomez, chose to give her a peck on the lips, instead. Dressed to the nines, the couple shared a sweet kiss in Grande's latest Instagram post. In the shot, Grande has on a lacy LBD with a high slit and towering stiletto heels — her signature ponytail was there, no worries — while Gomez wore a grey suit. The carousel includes a photo of the two hugging before a swipe revealed the kiss in a short video.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Ariana Grande gives glimpse into marriage with rare pic, video of husband

Ariana Grande gave fans a glimpse into married life with husband Dalton Gomez. On Wednesday, the pop star, 28, shared a blurry photo of her hugging Gomez, 26, while wearing a lacy black dress and her signature matching stilettos. The Instagram post also included a short clip of the newlyweds kissing under the moonlight while Grande kicked her foot in the air.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Kiss in Rare PDA Post

Ariana Grande is so into her husband Dalton Gomez! The 28-year-old singer shared a new photo set featuring her love on Wednesday. “💘,” she simply captioned the photo. Grande, who wore a little black dress for the occasion, led the carousel with a picture of her holding on to her man while he looks down at her. In the next shot, the couple shares a kiss while making a boomerang video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lindsay Pearce
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Broadway#Wicked#Instagram Stories#Sunnybrittney
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’ In A Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears is getting cheeky — in her short shorts and her Instagram caption — as she dances to fellow pop star Selena Gomez’s hit ‘Bad Liar.’. Who’s a “Bad Liar” in the Spears family? That’s the topic du jour, and Britney Spears is playing around with that idea in a recent Instagram video, dancing to the Selena Gomez hit. “Me and the song Bad Liar,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling eyes emoji. “How appropriate is that ???”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele’s BF Rich Paul Parties With LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More Ahead Of Her BRIT Awards Performance

Adele and Rich Paul were able to turn their frowns upside down with a pre-BRIT Awards bash in LA before jetting off to London for her big performance on Feb. 8. Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, knows how to throw a party! Before heading to London for Adele’s performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, which is taking place on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London, Rich celebrated at his home in West Hollywood, Calif., with some famous friends, including Meek Mill, 34, Kevin Hart, 42, and LeBron James, 37.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson’s Husband: Meet The Men The Pop Icon Has Married Over The Years

As Janet Jackson’s life takes center stage in a new documentary, learn about the men who have been married to the iconic superstar. Janet Jackson, 55, is opening up like never before in her new Lifetime and A&E documentary. Janet, which premieres Friday (Jan. 28), features the iconic singer, actress, and dancer getting candid about her professional and personal life. One of the topics Janet discusses is her marriages. She’s been married three times, and all three relationships failed to last long-term. As the world learns more about Janet Jackson, here’s what to know about the three men who have called the multi-talented superstar their wife.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

15 bombshells from night one of Janet Jackson’s revealing documentary

On Friday night, Lifetime and A&E dropped the first two parts of "Janet," a riveting four-part documentary about the life of Janet Jackson tied to the 40th anniversary of the singer’s self-titled debut album. As cameras followed the superstar around for five years, Janet talked all about her "secret"...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Courteney Cox surprises BRIT Award viewers with a rare appearance with boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox surprised the BRIT Awards viewers on Tuesday evening when she made an unexpected appearance alongside her partner, Johnny McDaid. The Friends star and the Snow Patrol rocker presented the award for Best International Song and looked adorable as they walked out on stage together to the sound of cheering from audience members. Courteney, 57, looked stunning in a black silk long-sleeved shirt which she paired with a matching skirt, while Johnny, 45, matched her in an all-black outfit consisting of a T-shirt, skinny jeans and leather jacket.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy