Chicago, IL

3 People Injured In Shooting At Event Venue On Northwest Side

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A memorial for a family member on Chicago’s Northwest Side ended with three people shot early Sunday morning at an event space that may not have been legally allowed to host that event. R&R Events Venue, the local event space in the Old Irving...

chicago.cbslocal.com

