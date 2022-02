In 1973, the world’s post-war boom hit the rocks. Oil producers restricted supply, sending prices soaring. In the aftermath of this oil shock, nations like America began seeking energy independence. In 2022, we may well see history repeat, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds. Why? Major European nations like Germany have turned to Russian gas to fill the gap between coal plants retiring, the move away from nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster, and the point where zero emissions renewables and storage can act as full replacement. With around 40% of the EU’s gas coming from Russia, the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO