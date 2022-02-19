Takeaways: Late first-half run propels UConn over Xavier, 72-61
Xavier lost for the fourth time in its last five games Saturday as the Musketeers fell 72-61 at Connecticut. UConn rode a big run late in the first half to the double-digit win. An 18-4 spurt turned a 3-point lead into a 17-point Huskies advantage at halftime. Xavier made...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Since the postgame fight following Michigan basketball’s loss to Wisconsin — which resulted in several suspensions, including Wolverines coach Juwan Howard — coaches around the nation have weighed in on the incident and its ensuing consequences. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing thinks it is time for change. The brawl arose out of a tense handshake line in which Howard appeared to refuse shaking Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s hand. Ewing has a solution that would do away with any related problems.
Former UConn men’s basketball standout James Bouknight issued an apology on Twitter on Monday after he was ejected from his courtside seat during the second half of the Huskies’ 72-61 victory over Xavier at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday. According to multiple internet reports, Bouknight was ejected for standing...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina locked down defensively late in holding a struggling Louisville squad to one field goal over the final six minutes in Monday's 70-63 win at the Smith Center. In a game that featured nine ties and eight lead changes, the final score represented the largest...
The postgame altercation between Michigan's Juwan Howard and Wisconsin's Greg Gard sent shockwaves throughout college basketball and could have a major impact on the NCAA Tournament. Howard and Gard had a brouhaha over Gard calling a late timeout with Michigan still pressuring the Badgers' walk-ons in Sunday's final minute of Wisconsin's 77-63 win. It turned into an all-out brawl when Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
It took former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some time, but on Tuesday he finally came through on a bet that surely delighted Bulldogs fans everywhere. Tagovailoa was photographed wearing a Georgia shirt after making a friendly wager on the national championship game with Miami Dolphins senior director of football communications Anne Noland, a 2015 University of Georgia graduate.
Macon, Ga., four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy released his top eight on Tuesday. The 6-5, 262-pounder out of Tattnall Square Academy is rated as the nation's No. 15 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 8 overall prospect from the state of Georgia's 2023 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index.
Alabama played great basketball early in Saturday's game at Kentucky thanks to an avalanche of 3-pointers, but that all fell apart in a 90-81 loss to the short-handed Wildcats, who played without starting guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. Even without any true point guards available, Kentucky sliced and diced Alabama's defense without issue. The Crimson Tide ranked as one of the nation's top defensive teams last season before regressing this year, and coach Nate Oats said Monday ahead of Alabama's upcoming game at Vanderbilt that he will bench players who do not play defense.
The SEC thus announced a fine for the Florida Gators Monday in accordance with league policy after fans stormed the court following the men's basketball team's home victory against Auburn. The league fined Florida $50,000 since it was the university's first violation of the SEC's access to competition area policy. The SEC has a tiered penalty system for punishing court stormings; the fine goes up to $100,000 for the second offense, then up to $250,000 for the third offense and all subsequent offenses.
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
LSU head coach Brian Kelly was introduced by Athletics Director Scott Woodward on December 1. Since then, Kelly hasn't done any media appearances, instead using the three-month stretch to get through a pair of signing days, add double-digit players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, hire a 10-man staff for on-field coaching positions and build out a football operations staff that is now over 60 people.
Fran McCaffery was preparing for Iowa’s Tuesday showdown against Michigan State, so the Hawkeyes coach didn’t watch the ugly ending to Sunday’s showdown between Michigan and Wisconsin. A disagreement between Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard turned into a punch-filled slugfest. Howard smacked Wisconsin...
TCU has stayed busy on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. On Tuesday, they offered one of the more highly-touted running back prospects not only in Texas, but the entire nation. Receiving an offer from the Frogs was Manor (TX) four-star running back prospect Quinten Joyner. Joyner announced the...
Michigan head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the Wolverines' final five games of the regular season for his role in Sunday's postgame physical altercation following a loss at the Wisconsin Badgers. One of his former teammates, Jalen Rose, revealed Monday on Jalen And Jacoby that he became emotional when watching the matter unfold.
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (12-11, 12-9 SAC) came away with a dominant 80-55 victory over the Lions of Mars Hill (5-17, 5-14 SAC), Feb. 14. The Lions struck first, getting off to an early 7-2 lead, but TJ Brown (Columbia) responded by scoring seven straight points by himself. The Wolves then pushed ahead with a 9-0 run, capped off with a three-pointer from Brown. The Lions cut the lead back down to four, but a pair of threes from Marcus Ford (Eatonton, Ga.) and Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) kept the momentum firmly in the hands of the Wolves. Devario Sheppard (Columbia) got into the action as he capped off an 8-0 Newberry run with a fast-break dunk, pushing the Wolves’ lead to 11 going into halftime.
North Carolina 2022 signee Tyler Nickel used a steal and an open court dunk to break the Virginia High School scoring record in high-flying fashion on Tuesday night. The previous Virginia record was 2801 points set by Mac McClung. Nickel added two free throws late in the game to set the new record at 2,804 points.
Oklahoma is set to host top-ranked 2023 running back Richard Young for a visit the weekend of March 5, according to 247Sports Southeast region recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. Out of Lehigh Acres (Fla.), Lehigh Senior High, Young is the No. 18-ranked player according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. To read...
