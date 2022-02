A flip isn't the only thing you can do with your bat after crushing a baseball into orbit. Chapman University's Nick Kondo demonstrated that after he smashed a three-run homer in the second inning of a 10-1 rout of Whittier at Hart Park in Orange, Calif., on Friday. He took the bat he had just used to extend his team's lead to 5-0 and mimicked looking through it as if it was a telescope because, well, you get the idea.

ORANGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO