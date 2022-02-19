THON raises record-setting $13.7 million in its 50th year

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thon 2022 is over, and more than $13 million was raised to fight pediatric cancer. Event organizers announced Sunday that this year’s event at the Bryce Jordan Center raised $13,756,347.50. The event returned to the arena after going virtual last year due to COVID-19. And the total for THON 2022, Spark Endless Light, is… $13,756,347.50! pic.twitter.com/eh6GY1mKgB — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 20, 2022 The annual dance marathon raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund to fight pediatric cancer. It began at 6 p.m. on Friday and concluded Sunday at 4 p.m. Students were on their feet the entire time, helping raise money for childhood cancer research. Thon 2022 celebrated its 50th year at Penn State University this weekend. Coming into this year, more than $180 million has been raised over the decades.

