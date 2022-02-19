ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THON raises record-setting $13.7 million in its 50th year

By Patrick Mansell
The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The 2022 Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) raised...

www.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Raleigh News & Observer

Penn State THON Sets Fundraising Record

Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run charitable organization, celebrated its 50th year by reaching the $200 million fundraising milestone during a record-setting weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center. The 46-hour dance marathon raised a record $13,756,374.50 for pediatric cancer research and treatment, a cause it has supported for 50...
CANCER
CBS Pittsburgh

50th Year Of THON Underway At Penn State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Hundreds of Penn State students are on their feet and won’t sit down until tomorrow afternoon. The 50th annual THON is underway at the Bryce Jordan Center. It is where the university holds its annual dance marathon that raises money for children with cancer. The students will remain on their feet for 46 hours straight. More than $180 million has been raised over the decades.
PENN, PA
WRAL

On the Record: Pandemic enters its third year

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. In less than a month we will enter our third year of this global pandemic. We've felt hope before about it ending, but this time does the feeling match the moment?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Paterno Discusses Love For Penn State, THON’s 50th Anniversary, Family’s Legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, students at Penn State University will pack the Bryce Jordan Center for the 50th anniversary of THON. One of Penn State’s most notable alumna will be there, supporting the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Sue Paterno welcomed Eyewitness News into her home to talk about her love for Penn State, her volunteer work, and the Paterno legacy. CBS3: You are a huge supporter of the Special Olympics. Why is Special Olympics so dear to your heart? Paterno: “It’s the love. They love us, we love them. They love all the volunteers, they love the...
PENN, PA
abc27 News

THON 2022 raises record-breaking total to fight kids cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State THON raised over $13 million in its 50th annual event this weekend. The weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon is all to fight childhood cancer. The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The organization ensures that no family with a child battling cancer ever receives a medical bill […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The US Sun

THON 2022: How much money did Penn State University raise?

FOUNDED in 1855, Pennsylvania State University is a public college located in University Park. It is commonly referred to as a "public Ivy League," noted for its campus and education style. What is THON?. In 2022, THON celebrated its 50th year in action. Formerly known as the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 Penn State Thon: More Than $13.7 Million Raised To Fight Pediatric Cancer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thon 2022 is over, and more than $13 million was raised to fight pediatric cancer. Event organizers announced Sunday that this year’s event at the Bryce Jordan Center raised $13,756,347.50. The event returned to the arena after going virtual last year due to COVID-19. And the total for THON 2022, Spark Endless Light, is… $13,756,347.50! pic.twitter.com/eh6GY1mKgB — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 20, 2022 The annual dance marathon raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund to fight pediatric cancer. It began at 6 p.m. on Friday and concluded Sunday at 4 p.m. Students were on their feet the entire time, helping raise money for childhood cancer research. Thon 2022 celebrated its 50th year at Penn State University this weekend. Coming into this year, more than $180 million has been raised over the decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Newswatch 16

THON organizers elated by this year's event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University's THON was back in a big way this past weekend. It was the 50th year for the event billed as the largest student-run philanthropy. The 46-hour dance marathon wrapped up Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. "It's been about 365 days of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch scenes from the 50th annual Thon event at Penn State University

This weekend marked the 50th celebration of the annual Thon event, which is one of the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Penn State students took part in a 46-hour long event that requires no-sitting and no-sleeping for a weekend long Penn State Dance Marathon. The purpose of the event is to help raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund, a nonprofit that helps families that are impacted by childhood cancer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Penn State Behrend announces total raised for THON

The world’s largest student run philanthropy returned to in-person to raise money for kids and families impacted by cancer. THON — the 46-hour dance off at Penn State Behrend — raised $37,000 over the weekend. Multiple Behrend students took part in the yearly tradition at University Park. At State College, THON raised a record-breaking $13.7 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

