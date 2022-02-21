ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightdive Studios wants to remaster Nintendo games, but the Big N is “gun shy”

Cover picture for the articleNightdive Studios has been behind some top-tier ports and remasters over the years. Most recently, the company was behind PowerSlave Exhumed on Switch. Nightdive also brought a number of other games to the...

How Many Resident Evil Games Are There: Timeline, History, Remasters

The Resident Evil series has become synonymous with survival horror. Time and time again Resident Evil games have raised the standard for horror, not just within its own franchise but for gaming in general. With nearly three decades worth of installments to its name, memorable characters, and nightmare-inducing monsters, few franchises have the same hold on the video game industry quite like Resident Evil.
Nintendo acquires the studio behind Ring Fit Adventure and 1-2 Switch

Nintendo has acquired Kyoto-based developer SRD Co. Ltd. Earlier today on February 24, Nintendo announced through a statement that it had agreed to buy SRD. If you're unfamiliar with the development studio, they've been long-time collaborators with Nintendo on a litany of projects, including Game Builder Garage and Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch.
Rockstar Games announces more fixes to 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that more fixes are coming to its remasters of classic Grand Theft Auto games. "New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community's patience and support," the company said on Twitter.
Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster Makes a Bizarre Change to Original Game

Final Fantasy VI is widely regarded as one of the very best Final Fantasy games. Given how beloved it is, fans of the original were always going to be hesitant to embrace changes made in Square Enix's Pixel Remaster. However, the game makes a very strange omission right from the beginning, and it's unclear if it was a mistake, or a deliberate change. In the game's original opening, credits are shown as a trio of mechs are shown walking in the snow. However, the credits have now been removed, so players simply watch the same animation for two minutes!
