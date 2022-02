SIOUX CITY — For the third time in program history, the Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team has a No. 1 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. The Chargers will have home-court advantage throughout the tournament, which begins Wednesday at various campus sites around the region. They were co-regular season champions with Concordia, but a tiebreaker went BCU’s way.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO