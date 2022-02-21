ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans French Quarter Festival Returns in 2022 With Amazing Music, Food and Culture

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

After a two-year absence, the largest free Louisiana festival returns to the New Orleans French Quarter. French Quarter Festival will return in 2022 spotlighting the state's music, food and culture.

French Quarter Festival is one of the most anticipated festivals in New Orleans and Louisiana. Locals and people from all around the state can't wait to visit the Big Easy for the family-friendly free festival.

As COVID 19 restrictions become loosened around the nation, including Louisiana, organizers of the French Quarter Festival are expecting record attendance this year. The festival will be a four-day event (April 21 through April 24). Visitors to the Quarter will hear more than 260 bands on 20 stages that spread from the Old U.S. Mint to Woldenberg Park.

Entertainers will include Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Walter "Wolfman" Washinton, Amanda Shaw, LaFayette Grammy Award winner Chubby Carrier, Little Freddie King, Jeremy Davenport, John Boutte, the Soul Rebels, the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Jon Cleary and 70s icon Rickie Lee Jones who will make her first appearance at French Quarter Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Prbmt_0eKHg04T00
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Music kicks off each day at 11 a.m. and goes until about 8 p.m. each night over the four-day span.

In addition to the music, over 50 restaurants in the New Orleans area will have food booths throughout the festival this year.

New Orleans will have some of the biggest artists in the world in the city for three weeks starting with the French Quarter Festival. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held the following two weekends at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

French Quater Festival is free to the public, however, VIP daily or four-day packages are available starting at $129 per day. Festival-goers can save by purchasing the four-day VIP package for only $399.

French Quarter Festival Returns

French Quarter Festival 2022 Poster and T-shirt

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Free Mardi Gras Parade Cams to See New Orleans Parades Live

Mardi Gras is alive and well in Louisiana in 2022. Party Gras has invaded all of south Louisiana. Of course, the biggest parades and crowds are in New Orleans. As a matter of fact, this year's parades are attracting some of the largest crowds in history. Folks are flying in from all over the globe and a lot of the locals are staying in town this year instead of leaving to avoid the chaos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

10 Amazing Inventions Louisiana Has Given to the World

As we all know, Louisianians are are problem solvers. We don't sit back and wait for anyone to find solutions, we find those solutions on our own. In the process, we've come up with quite a few interesting things, delicious foods, and inventions that have made this country a better place. Don't believe me? I have two words for you; Fried Turkey. Oh, and Louisiana is why the U.S. won WWII.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
99.9 KTDY

Adult Zippered Drink Pouches are the Rage This Mardi Gras

Imagine if an IV bag and your children's Capri-Sun pouch had an offspring, there you have it...the adult zippered drink pouch with a sassy saying and a straw. No glass allowed this Marid Gras, no problem. Who needs glass when you can drink along the parade route from what looks like an IV bag with a straw!
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cleary
Person
Irma Thomas
Person
Amanda Shaw
99.9 KTDY

Top 5 Margaritas in Lafayette

Yesterday was National Margarita Day and while I did not partake in the celebration I took to social media to find the best places to get a margarita in town. I learned one thing from the poll I took, there are a lot of places in Lafayette that make margaritas and people love them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Festival International Releases 2022 Music Lineup

Festival International de Louisiane had its reveal party this afternoon and released the lineup of artists that will perform at this year's festival event. Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra w/ special guest Steve Riley. Julian Primeaux. The Bucks. Magnolia Sisters. Scenic World. The Rayo Brothers. Soul Express Brass Band. School of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Quarter Festival#Amazing Music#The Old U S Mint#Tank#Lafayette Grammy Award#Vip
99.9 KTDY

Rio Parade Rolls in Lafayette – Exclusive First Pictures

The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio began rolling through the streets of Lafayette at 6:30 this evening (Saturday, February 19th). This marks the first major Mardi Gras parade to roll through Lafayette's four-mile parade route since the public health emergency was declared in response to the coronavirus. Over the past...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Country
France
News Break
Politics
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy