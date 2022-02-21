ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators 2-1

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vg7Xh_0eKHcv0700

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and the New York Rangers edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.

The Rangers outshot the Senators 15-7 in the second and took a 2-1 lead as Panarin scored a power-play goal midway through the period.

"He’s a great player, he’s a star player for us,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He makes those great passes and tonight he shoots the puck and buries the winning goal on the power play. He’s a big part of our group and, obviously, when the power play is going like they’re going, and to win another hockey game for us tonight, that’s huge.”

Senators coach D.J. Smith thought there was a clear advantage in the game for the Rangers.

“The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” Smith said. "He’s the difference at the end of the day.”

A balanced first period saw the two teams exchange goals with Stutzle opening the scoring at the four-minute mark when he took advantage of a Rangers turnover and wristed a shot past Shesterkin.

Just over three minutes later, Braden Schneider fired a shot from the point that didn’t get through — but Strome was able to pick it up and beat Gustavsson for his 10th of the season to tie it.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the Senators looked for the equalizer and had a good chance with a power play midway through the period, but were unable to beat Shesterkin.

“I don’t know if he’s the best goalie in the league, but he’s close,” Smith said of Shesterkin. “You can see it on his play and whatever his record is.”

With just over a minute left in regulation, Shesterkin nearly sealed the game with an empty-net goal, but the puck went just wide.

“The sound (from the bench) was getting louder and louder as the puck got closer to the crease,” Strome said. “It’s just a matter of time — he’s going to stick with it. ... It’s not just trying to score goals; the plays he makes and the breakout passes are just spectacular. He’s probably a better passer than 75-80% of our team. I think guys would openly admit that, too.”

NOTES: New York improved to 14-2-1 against Atlantic Division opponents and 20-5-1 against teams in the Eastern Conference. ... Panarin had his 17th multi-point game of the season and seventh in his past 12 games.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor

Rodion Amirov, a 20-year-old prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs' system, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The Maple Leafs announced Amirov's condition Wednesday morning. "I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour," general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement....
HOCKEY
NESN

NHL Won’t Discipline Nathan MacKinnon For Slashing Referee In Avalanche-Bruins

Nathan MacKinnon won’t be hearing from the Department of Player Safety after all. The Avalanche star was seen getting away with a slash on an official during Colorado’s 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon at TD Garden. There was no penalty on the play as the ref who was hit with MacKinnon’s stick acted as if nothing happened.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ABC News

MLB on potential shortened season: 'A deadline is a deadline'

JUPITER, Fla. -- Major League Baseball will begin canceling regular-season games if the league and the MLBPA can't come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday, a league spokesperson said Wednesday. The games would not be made up and players would not be paid full-season salaries, the...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
ABC News

Cleveland Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey to general manager from assistant role

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman's recent ascension to president of basketball operations. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, according to a team release.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Person
Ryan Strome
ABC News

ABC News

554K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy