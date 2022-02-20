ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Hunter Shoots 81-Year-Old Neighbor He “Thought Was Deer” With A… Handgun?

By Jacob Dillon
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Gun safety 101… always know what you are shooting at. Never pull the trigger unless you are 100% positive it is a safe shot.

Unfortunately, the last thing you should have to worry about in the woods is getting shot at, but it happens. This wasn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last.

According to PennLive, a Pennsylvania man mistook his elderly neighbor for a deer and shot her.

Michael Lloyd was on his way home for an unsuccessful hunting trip when he thought he found a deer to harvest. He got out and shot at least two shots at the “deer” with his semi-auto .45 pistol. He had a bolt-action hunting rifle in his truck.

When Lloyd went to find his deer, he instead found his 81-year old neighbor in his driveway with a graze wound in his head.

The neighbor was airlifted to the hospital and had to have part of his skull removed. Thankfully, he is said to be stable and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Man, life and death comes down to a matter of inches…

Lloyd was charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, causing injury to human beings and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway. He was also charged with five hunting violations… as he should be.

A handgun? What the hell are you doing shooting a deer with a handgun? I know some folks like the challenge of hunting with handgun, but that’s not what happened here. Based on the rifle in the truck, this seems like a guy opening up his side arm on a “deer” he couldn’t even see… in his neighborhood.

So you struck out in the woods, try again tomorrow… don’t put other peoples lives in danger because you think you need to shoot an animal.

Must be hunting with this guy…

