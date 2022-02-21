Niemann keeps his distance and closes out big win at Riviera

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
There is really no better time to be playing at home for the Florida State women's golf team. they're fresh off a tournament win, and they're ranked 16th in the country. This weekend, the Seminoles are back on their home turf for their 9th annual Florida State Match-up, an event they won last year, and where they'll compete against 11 other teams, including third ranked Oregon. It's a great opportunity to get better, and give the fans something to cheer for.
LIV Golf investments CEO Greg Norman chastised PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and warned "This is just the beginning" in a strongly worded letter distributed Thursday. The letter comes two days after Monahan reiterated his stance that any player signing with the rumored Saudi-backed golf league, which LIV Golf Invetments is behind, would be banned from the PGA Tour in a players meeting ahead of the Honda Classic. Norman has insisted that any such ban would not hold up legally.
Kansas City stifled South Dakota defensively and got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Josiah Allick en route to a 72-63 win Thursday inside the Swinney Center. The Roos have won six of their last seven while the Coyotes’ win streak was stopped at four.
Comments / 0