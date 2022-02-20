Remembering Kurt Cobain On His Birthday

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama For America Strong in 2021, has died at the age of 27. The beauty queen was injured in an accident on February 10th. Details surrounding what happened to her have not been revealed, but her family broke the news of the incident to fans on Instagram, revealing that she had "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma." Her prognosis at the time seemed grim, with the post noting that doctors did not think the damage could be repaired and she might "not have much time left."

1 DAY AGO