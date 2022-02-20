ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Kurt Cobain On His Birthday

Cover picture for the articleBorn on this day in 1967, Kurt Donald Cobain, the American singer, songwriter, and musician, best known...

The Independent

Kurt Cobain’s daughter is dating Tony Hawk’s son and it’s the most nineties thing ever

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is dating Riley Hawk, the eldest son of Tony Hawk.The romance has sparked joy amongst fans of the skateboarding legend and late Nirvana frontman, who died in 1994.While it’s unclear just when the pair first began dating, Cobain confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram earlier this year.Returning to the platform following a year-long break, she shared a slideshow of photographs and artwork from 2021.Two of the slides featured Riley. In one picture, he’s sitting in front of a Christmas tree and smiling at the camera while...
Seattle grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dead at age 57

Mark Lanegan — best known as the brooding, booming-voiced, Grammy-nominated frontman of the Singles-popularized ‘90s Seattle grunge band Screaming Trees, has died, according to a statement released by his publicist, Keith Hagan. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the...
Kurt Cobain
Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies At Age 27, Days After Mysterious Accident

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama For America Strong in 2021, has died at the age of 27. The beauty queen was injured in an accident on February 10th. Details surrounding what happened to her have not been revealed, but her family broke the news of the incident to fans on Instagram, revealing that she had "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma." Her prognosis at the time seemed grim, with the post noting that doctors did not think the damage could be repaired and she might "not have much time left."
‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence.
Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
