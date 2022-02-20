ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas show due to COVID-19

By Jasmine Cooper
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klybn_0eKHPHoG00

( NewsNation Now ) — Justin Bieber fans will just have to wait a bit longer to see the pop icon perform in the neon capital of the world.

On Saturday, the Justice World Tour announced that its Las Vegas show, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has been rescheduled citing positive COVID tests in his touring crew.

The performance was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Refunds are being made at the point of purchase, according to a statement on Twitter.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the statement reads. “The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The 52-city tour, which was scheduled to begin in March 2020, has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How To Watch NewsNation

According to TMZ , a rep. for Bieber said the singer found out he had COVID-19 on Saturday, but he is doing OK.

It’s unclear when Bieber contracted the virus or if the other show dates will be postponed as a result.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID – What it means for the royal family

Fred Weintraub, UK resident and royal watcher, joined Steve and Johnnie on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Queen Elizabeth II testing positive for COVID and what it means for the royal family. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

What does the end of the mask mandate mean for Illinois restaurants?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced that Chicago will remove mask and vaccine requirements in certain public spaces on February 28th. Sam Toia, the President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Steve King and Johnnie Putman on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the impact on Illinois restaurants and what diners can expect when they go […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN Radio

What are ‘ghost kitchens’ and how do they operate?

Last week, a WGN-TV investigative report on illegal ‘ghost kitchens’ heard from an Uber Eats driver who described a business using the name, but not affiliated with, a Michelin-starred restaurant and apparently preparing meals in an apartment complex. As a follow-up, Scott Weiner, the co-owner of the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, joined Steve King and Johnnie […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Covid#Health And Safety#Newsnation#The Justice World Tour#Tmz#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy